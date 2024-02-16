Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 216,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 423.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 758,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,575 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 173,515 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NECB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.58. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.