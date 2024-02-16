Northrop Grumman Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.07 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $450.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.35 and a 200-day moving average of $455.53. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,180,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,551,445,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,846,289,000 after purchasing an additional 142,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,708,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,312,000 after purchasing an additional 528,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,259,133,000 after buying an additional 52,321 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.