NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.420-3.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NorthWestern Energy Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.42-3.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,852. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

