NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

NOV has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NOV to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $17.54 on Friday. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NOV by 16.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 108,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital set a $33.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

