Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.0 million-$140.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.0 million.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Nova stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. Nova has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $172.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter worth $18,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 186,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

