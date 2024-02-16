Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.04 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on Nova from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Nova alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nova

Nova Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

NASDAQ NVMI traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $170.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,557. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38. Nova has a 52-week low of $86.82 and a 52-week high of $172.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nova by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,674,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nova by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nova by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after buying an additional 166,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.