Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,815 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

