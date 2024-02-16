Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) CEO Acquires $10,612.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher M. Courtney purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.53 per share, for a total transaction of $10,612.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,252.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of OVLY stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

