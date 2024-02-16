Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.21.
Old Point Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Old Point Financial
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.