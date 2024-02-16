Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ OPOF opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

