Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. Old Republic International has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Old Republic International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 41,179 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 46.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 138,137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 136,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 15.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 629,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

