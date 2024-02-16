Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 549 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after buying an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

