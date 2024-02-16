Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 124,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 44,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

