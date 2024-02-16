Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.