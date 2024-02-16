Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Omnicom Group has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $87.03 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $59,124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

