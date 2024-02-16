Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $176.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $181.66.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

