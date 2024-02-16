Oppenheimer Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $115.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of FRPT opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.52 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,405,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Freshpet by 47.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after purchasing an additional 820,482 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 29.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,102,000 after purchasing an additional 605,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,959,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

