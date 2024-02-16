Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 15,610,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.35. 2,091,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,091. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Oracle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 32,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 905,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $95,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.