Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Organovo Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.91. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organovo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

