Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Otter Tail updated its FY24 guidance to $5.13-5.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.130-5.430 EPS.

Otter Tail Trading Down 0.7 %

OTTR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. 97,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,591. Otter Tail has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Transactions at Otter Tail

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.