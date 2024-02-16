Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Sells $314,000.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $314,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,268,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Performance

OSG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $449.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.35. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 568.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

