Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Global Net Lease by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Global Net Lease by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 688,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 298,192 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Global Net Lease by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 126,837 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of GNL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.12. 235,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,380. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.44%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,873.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,255,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,869,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,978 shares of company stock worth $5,362,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GNL. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

