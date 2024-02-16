Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,917 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 581,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in One Stop Systems were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.70. 42,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,997. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

