Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,996 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,402,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,996 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quantum were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QMCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 8.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quantum by 16.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Price Performance

NASDAQ:QMCO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 453,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,292. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.