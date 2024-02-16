Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.66.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock worth $25,635,461. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

