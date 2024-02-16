Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 561,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTN. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 23.7 %

Shares of PTN opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50. The company has a market cap of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 413.38% and a negative return on equity of 583.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Articles

