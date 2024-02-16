Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PSBD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Palmer Square Capital BDC alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.06 on Monday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

(Get Free Report)

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmer Square Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.