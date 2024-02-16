Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGRE. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paramount Group

Paramount Group Price Performance

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 397,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,961. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,172,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 223,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 223,046 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paramount Group by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.