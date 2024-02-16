Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 6.3%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 23,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.60 to C$0.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKT
Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 3.0 %
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Parkit Enterprise
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.