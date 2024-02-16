Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Up 6.3%

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 23,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 42,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.70 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parkit Enterprise from C$0.60 to C$0.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get Parkit Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PKT

Parkit Enterprise Stock Down 3.0 %

Parkit Enterprise Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$148.27 million, a PE ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.73.

(Get Free Report)

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkit Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkit Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.