Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Parsons Stock Performance

PSN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. 268,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. Parsons has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Parsons alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Parsons by 18.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Parsons by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Parsons in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.