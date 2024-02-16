Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Raised by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.22% of Paylocity worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,063,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,749.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 177,571 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PCTY opened at $174.95 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $230.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paylocity

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.