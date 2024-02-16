PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PC Connection in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for PC Connection’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for PC Connection’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $69.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $70.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 264,687 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 151,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

