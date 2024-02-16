Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) is Tejara Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Tejara Capital Ltd increased its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,290 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,125 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up 6.8% of Tejara Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.27% of Peabody Energy worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 1,251,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after buying an additional 1,145,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $848,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,214,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,659,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 35,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $848,317.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,214,100 shares in the company, valued at $477,659,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,493,402 shares of company stock worth $131,033,674. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.60. 1,134,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,303,003. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

