PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.86.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $74,533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,504,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,556,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $19,792,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

