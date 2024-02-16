PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Macquarie from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

PENN stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 2.13. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2,528.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

