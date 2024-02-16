PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.77.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PEP opened at $167.86 on Friday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

