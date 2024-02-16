PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

