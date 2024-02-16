PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.86 on Monday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $230.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

