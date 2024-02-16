PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PGTI

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Insider Activity

PGTI stock opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,880,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,483,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.