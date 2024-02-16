Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,841,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $448,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,961,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,033. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.27.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

