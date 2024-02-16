Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Societe Generale currently has $87.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $88.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $102.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.