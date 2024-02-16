Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 14,145 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,665,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at $2,578,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,740,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,984,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE remained flat at $19.05 during midday trading on Friday. 5,095,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,976,314. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

