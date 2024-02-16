Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 31,152 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 243.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after buying an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NKE traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,890,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516,214. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

