Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,201 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 3,957.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,299 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $68.92. 1,738,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,175,808. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

