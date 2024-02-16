Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,912 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.45. 1,291,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,044. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

