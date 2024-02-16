Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 8,448 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $539,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 145.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 89,660 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $46,585,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 625,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

CCJ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.52. 1,463,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,991. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $51.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

