Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,120 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 25.1% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,388,000 after purchasing an additional 406,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 56.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,061,000 after acquiring an additional 583,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,385,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,720,000 after buying an additional 265,345 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

BIDU traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 985,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,008. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

