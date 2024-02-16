Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,280 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth about $29,815,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 2,073,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,177. The firm has a market cap of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

