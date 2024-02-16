Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $3.28 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of -644.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of -0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

