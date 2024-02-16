Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.42. 2,049,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.26.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

