Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $20.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $673.35. The stock had a trading volume of 359,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,193. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $677.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $589.73 and its 200 day moving average is $527.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

